Rockland Trust Co. Sells 93 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 133.8% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 343.6% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000.

Shares of IYW stock traded up $1.95 on Friday, hitting $151.66. The company had a trading volume of 914,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,891. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.59. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $100.84 and a twelve month high of $158.97.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

