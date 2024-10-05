HBW Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $135,910,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,762,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $328,000. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 89,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded down $5.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $477.67. 468,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,802. The company has a 50-day moving average of $487.95 and a 200-day moving average of $496.16. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $372.50 and a 52-week high of $583.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.44). IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on IDXX. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $582.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IDXX

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.