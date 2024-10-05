HBW Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

HBW Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 179.8% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $371,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $958,000. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 38,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT traded up $7.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $585.04. 355,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,006. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $562.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $550.21. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $397.76 and a 12 month high of $609.15. The stock has a market cap of $73.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

