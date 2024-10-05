Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 435,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 11.7% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $50,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,112,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,825,266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,492,105 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $230,235,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,903,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,723,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,045 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,614,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,310,000 after acquiring an additional 902,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,567,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,531,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,849,494. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $120.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.04. The firm has a market cap of $84.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

