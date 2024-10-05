Capital CS Group LLC Buys 510 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Capital CS Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE DIS traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.15. 6,317,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,108,246. The firm has a market cap of $173.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.42, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.88 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

