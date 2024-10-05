Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Sells 170 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,852 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Boeing makes up approximately 0.1% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MRA Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at $240,000. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in Boeing by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Boeing by 22.5% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,954 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 8.4% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 119,243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $18,130,000 after buying an additional 9,281 shares during the period. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.3% during the second quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,720 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Boeing from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.00.

Boeing Price Performance

BA traded up $4.48 on Friday, reaching $155.00. 6,680,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,022,903. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.19. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $149.49 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The stock has a market cap of $95.15 billion, a PE ratio of -43.63 and a beta of 1.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

