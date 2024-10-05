Curated Wealth Partners LLC Has $23.48 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.0% of Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $526.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,358,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,375,768. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $375.95 and a 52-week high of $529.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $509.74 and a 200 day moving average of $494.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

