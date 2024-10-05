Sanctuary Advisors LLC Takes $6.17 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,168,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at $401,371,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,080,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 4,565.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 62,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,143,000 after purchasing an additional 61,268 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Booking by 29.2% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 193,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,049,000 after purchasing an additional 43,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Booking by 106.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 71,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,590,000 after purchasing an additional 36,710 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of BKNG opened at $4,187.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,824.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,773.71. The company has a market cap of $142.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,733.04 and a twelve month high of $4,272.88.

Booking Announces Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $37.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,900.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4,350.00 to $4,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $4,150.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3,590.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $4,025.00 to $3,860.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,064.21.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Booking

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.