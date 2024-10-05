Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 23.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.1% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.8% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $157.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.33. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.94 and a fifty-two week high of $165.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 135.56%.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,604.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.61.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.