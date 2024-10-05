Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $19.23 Million Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 112.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 285,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,933 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $19,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 61.1% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 199,758 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,458,000 after buying an additional 75,753 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Amphenol by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 31,980 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 16,149 shares during the period. Choreo LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 556.7% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 40,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 34,309 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 4,215.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 117,678 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,928,000 after purchasing an additional 114,951 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $62.38 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $39.34 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.49%.

APH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.04.

In other news, insider Luc Walter sold 106,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $6,804,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 447,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,743,640.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Luc Walter sold 106,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $6,804,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 447,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,743,640.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 750,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $48,405,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,875,089.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,516,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,236,640 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

