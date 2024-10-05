46,421 Shares in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Bought by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,630,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 43,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,813,000 after buying an additional 9,376 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 44,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 81,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,996,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,604.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE DLR opened at $157.00 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.94 and a 1-year high of $165.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.38 and a 200-day moving average of $148.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.60.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.56%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

