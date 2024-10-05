Sanctuary Advisors LLC Takes $6.38 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 28,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.1 %

ECL stock opened at $251.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.68 billion, a PE ratio of 46.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.13. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.72 and a 52 week high of $256.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $246.24 and a 200 day moving average of $237.87.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ECL. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ecolab from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $251.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ecolab from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $288.00 to $276.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.29.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $240.41 per share, for a total transaction of $156,266.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,319,446.47. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 393 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $98,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,041 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,010,250. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

