Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 599 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Zoetis by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Zoetis by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.38.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE ZTS traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.03. 1,421,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,576,563. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.30 and its 200-day moving average is $175.45. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.80 and a 1 year high of $201.92. The company has a market capitalization of $86.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.