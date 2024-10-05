Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 44,703 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 44,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,342,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total transaction of $76,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 194,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,787,913.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 42,719 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $5,403,099.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,378.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total value of $76,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 194,644 shares in the company, valued at $24,787,913.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 672,631 shares of company stock worth $91,006,602. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Airbnb from $129.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on Airbnb from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Argus downgraded Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Airbnb

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $129.85 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $110.38 and a one year high of $170.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.