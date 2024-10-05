Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF accounts for 0.5% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,269,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 246.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 252,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,972,000 after acquiring an additional 179,710 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 44.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 524,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,963,000 after purchasing an additional 161,642 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $7,348,000. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $6,428,000.

Shares of FMB traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.81. The stock had a trading volume of 245,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,406. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.35. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $48.08 and a 1-year high of $52.13.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.139 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

