Truist Financial Corp Sells 6,081 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,099 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,081 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $14,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 77.5% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth about $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PYPL opened at $79.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.59. The company has a market capitalization of $81.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $80.63.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PayPal from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.41.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

