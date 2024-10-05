Truist Financial Corp Has $13.20 Million Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,908 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $13,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 58.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

DELL stock opened at $120.39 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $63.90 and a one year high of $179.70. The company has a market capitalization of $85.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.61.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The business had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Fox Advisors raised shares of Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $22,604,422.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,190,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,873,016.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 3,624 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total transaction of $529,031.52. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,035,138.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $22,604,422.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,190,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,873,016.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,998,554 shares of company stock worth $2,264,348,973. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

