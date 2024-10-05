Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Church & Dwight by 4,121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $5,895,423.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,179.03. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD stock opened at $101.03 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.25 and a 12 month high of $110.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.54.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Argus raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.25.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Further Reading

