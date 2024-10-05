Curbstone Financial Management Corp Takes $400,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,729,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,469. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $71.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.77.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

