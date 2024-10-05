USDX [Kava] Achieves Market Cap of $76.53 Million (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Over the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. USDX [Kava] has a market capitalization of $76.53 million and approximately $292,516.59 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,979.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.46 or 0.00520273 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00030148 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.83 or 0.00073951 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007426 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000136 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.70140951 USD and is up 5.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $296,535.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

