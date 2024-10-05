Bitcoin Diamond Market Capitalization Achieves $11.67 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0626 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $11.67 million and approximately $2,664.67 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.16 or 0.00071250 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00019080 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007426 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000032 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,797.01 or 0.40008156 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

