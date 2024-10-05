Cosmos (ATOM) Price Down 8.9% Over Last Week

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 5th. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $1.80 billion and approximately $52.89 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.60 or 0.00007419 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Cosmos has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00041565 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00007709 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00013238 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004043 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000536 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,934,204 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

