Axie Infinity (AXS) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $23.60 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for approximately $4.63 or 0.00007466 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $703.37 million and approximately $23.60 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00008415 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00013941 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,967.28 or 0.99979665 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000989 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00007059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00055366 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 151,993,419 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 151,970,492.54572234 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.65288132 USD and is up 0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 479 active market(s) with $24,217,805.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

