Horizen (ZEN) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $117.27 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Horizen has a market capitalization of $117.27 million and $2.88 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for about $7.56 or 0.00012201 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00044980 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00036271 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000395 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,507,362 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global.

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

