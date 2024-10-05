TerraClassicUSD One Day Volume Reaches $51.26 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for $0.0229 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 21.4% higher against the dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $133.50 million and approximately $51.26 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00041565 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00007709 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00013238 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007419 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004043 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,143,672,868 coins and its circulating supply is 5,830,402,054 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.