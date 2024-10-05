Zentry (ZENT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.99 Million

Zentry (ZENT) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 5th. During the last seven days, Zentry has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zentry token can now be bought for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. Zentry has a total market cap of $127.90 million and $3.99 million worth of Zentry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zentry Profile

Zentry was first traded on December 3rd, 2021. Zentry’s total supply is 9,706,992,814 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,809,088,663 tokens. Zentry’s official website is zentry.com. Zentry’s official Twitter account is @zentry. Zentry’s official message board is medium.com/zentry.

Zentry Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zentry (ZENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zentry has a current supply of 9,706,992,814.355925 with 5,999,594,707.102713 in circulation. The last known price of Zentry is 0.0221529 USD and is up 13.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $4,971,092.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zentry.com/.”

