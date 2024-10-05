Ardor Trading 5.6% Lower Over Last Week (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0807 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ardor has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a total market cap of $80.66 million and $8.91 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00041565 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00007709 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00013238 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007419 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004043 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.