Wright Investors Service Inc. Acquires 327 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 104,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,884,000 after buying an additional 4,857 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 565.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 94,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,260,000 after buying an additional 80,426 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 144,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,568,000 after buying an additional 43,232 shares during the period. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in MetLife by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 22,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

MET stock traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,905,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,352,342. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.97 and its 200-day moving average is $73.33. The company has a market cap of $59.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.91 and a 12 month high of $84.26.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.57 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 74.91%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on MetLife from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on MetLife from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.25.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

