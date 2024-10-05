Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Bought by Seneca House Advisors

Seneca House Advisors increased its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Markel Group comprises approximately 4.0% of Seneca House Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in Markel Group were worth $9,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Markel Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 90.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 38 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Markel Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MKL traded up $38.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,603.69. The company had a trading volume of 29,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,276. Markel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,295.65 and a twelve month high of $1,670.24. The stock has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,562.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,557.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $25.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.76 by $5.19. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 89.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Markel Group in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,626.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on MKL

Insider Activity

In other Markel Group news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,512.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,787.50. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

About Markel Group

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.