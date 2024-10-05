Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.7% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.06. The stock had a trading volume of 8,535,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,338,634. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $49.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.83. The company has a market cap of $88.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

