9,821 Shares in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Purchased by Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 534.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 20,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 17,664 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 119,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,950,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 107,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,770,000 after purchasing an additional 9,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $935,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:BOND traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $93.44. 205,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,028. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $85.10 and a 12 month high of $95.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.94.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

