Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Raises Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Stryker comprises 2.0% of Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the first quarter valued at $341,049,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Stryker by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,651,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,096,078,000 after buying an additional 813,311 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Stryker by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,541,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,755,782,000 after buying an additional 642,178 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Stryker by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 878,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $314,449,000 after buying an additional 522,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 287.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 505,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $172,033,000 after acquiring an additional 375,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYK. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Stryker from $351.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $345.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.37.

Stryker Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SYK traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $351.22. 676,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,464. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $349.77 and its 200-day moving average is $343.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.68. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $374.63. The company has a market cap of $133.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,495. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,495. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 7,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.98, for a total value of $2,696,202.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,685,213.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,068 shares of company stock valued at $71,811,372 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.