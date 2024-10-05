Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Buys 102 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,188,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,468,000 after purchasing an additional 15,238 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,452,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,633,000 after buying an additional 14,596 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,336,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,866,000 after buying an additional 69,169 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,841.9% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,220,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,150,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,964,000 after acquiring an additional 17,226 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

VBR traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $199.54. The company had a trading volume of 417,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,814. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $148.75 and a 52 week high of $202.15. The company has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.77.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

