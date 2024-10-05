Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 142,151 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.33% of Tyler Technologies worth $82,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 329.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.96, for a total transaction of $1,135,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,787,122. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.62, for a total transaction of $2,883,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,246,500. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.96, for a total value of $1,135,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,787,122. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,375 shares of company stock valued at $17,049,739. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TYL traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $579.45. The stock had a trading volume of 172,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,286. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $361.16 and a 12-month high of $598.93. The firm has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $579.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $508.63.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $540.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $529.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Tyler Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $627.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $582.31.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TYL

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.