Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Sold by Great Waters Wealth Management

Great Waters Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,322 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $14,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAE. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 291,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 11,651 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,125,000. Sollinda Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $905,000. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,987,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $368,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAE stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $27.91. 1,069,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,764. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $21.54 and a 1-year high of $28.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.10 and its 200 day moving average is $25.69.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

