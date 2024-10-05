Collective Family Office LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Collective Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,107 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 2.2% of Collective Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 14,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,168,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 307,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,734,000 after acquiring an additional 21,477 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 137,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $199.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,814. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.77. The stock has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $148.75 and a 12 month high of $202.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

