Central Valley Advisors LLC Sells 647 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Central Valley Advisors LLC decreased its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 70.4% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $252.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,421,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,616 shares in the company, valued at $10,951,680. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,421,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,616 shares in the company, valued at $10,951,680. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,887 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $3,733,445.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,616 shares in the company, valued at $11,189,760. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,390 shares of company stock worth $7,592,959 in the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

LHX traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $243.66. 372,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,624. The company’s 50-day moving average is $231.62 and its 200 day moving average is $223.50. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.25 and a 52 week high of $247.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 75.32%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

