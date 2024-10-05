Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 3,461 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,461 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $87,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sachetta LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at $18,447,575.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at $18,447,575.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,088.95, for a total transaction of $2,031,980.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,311,496.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,033 shares of company stock worth $9,399,345. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded down $1.77 on Friday, hitting $1,012.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,071,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,440. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,125.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,037.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.44. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $769.19 and a twelve month high of $1,211.20. The company has a market capitalization of $111.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Leerink Partnrs lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,119.00.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

