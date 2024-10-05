Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $83.64 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 300,825 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,683 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Danaher were worth $83,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the third quarter worth approximately $502,000. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 103.8% in the third quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Danaher by 4.3% during the third quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Danaher by 4.2% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 130,939 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,521,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,435,240. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $2,641,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,566,486.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,435,240. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,659 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,433 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $270.03. 1,132,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,759,666. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on DHR. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Danaher from $271.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.12.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Danaher

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.