Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 42.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 192,542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,124 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $94,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Redburn Atlantic raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $469.00 to $494.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.70.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, insider Mark Brosius sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.91, for a total value of $1,040,389.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 295 shares in the company, valued at $145,113.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.28, for a total transaction of $220,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,519.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Brosius sold 2,115 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.91, for a total transaction of $1,040,389.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,113.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,120 shares of company stock valued at $25,528,753. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $481.95. The company had a trading volume of 903,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,332. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $476.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $431.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.99, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.85 and a 1 year high of $496.48.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

