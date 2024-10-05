Central Valley Advisors LLC Sells 1,128 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Central Valley Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,536 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. Central Valley Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 24,048 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,537 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,602,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 418,526 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,796,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.8% during the third quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,308 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on VZ. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.26.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,537,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,762,088. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $45.36. The company has a market capitalization of $185.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The business had revenue of $32.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.05 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.678 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.12%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

