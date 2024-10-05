Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.5% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PSX traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,468,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,967. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.83 and its 200-day moving average is $142.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $107.85 and a 52-week high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.79 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $4,170,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at $11,390,062.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

