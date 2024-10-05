Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Holdings Boosted by Quantum Financial Advisors LLC

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,438 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $18,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 59.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AVEM traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.76. 268,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,324. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.35 and a 200 day moving average of $60.59. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $50.65 and a 12 month high of $66.12.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.