Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Trims Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,078 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter worth $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the second quarter worth $26,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Autodesk from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Autodesk from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Autodesk from $316.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Autodesk from $254.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Autodesk from $290.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.47.

Autodesk Stock Up 1.0 %

ADSK stock opened at $271.16 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $279.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $255.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $58.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 59.41% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total value of $139,331.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,016 shares in the company, valued at $7,857,283.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total transaction of $78,604.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,944.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total value of $139,331.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,857,283.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,973 shares of company stock worth $10,106,590 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

