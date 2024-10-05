Rockland Trust Co. Has $367,000 Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 752.0% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of EXPD stock traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.44. 1,123,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,099. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.93. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.03 and a 52-week high of $131.59.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

