Fluent Financial LLC Invests $4.56 Million in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Fluent Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 53,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,000. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 2.2% of Fluent Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,232,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,876,000 after buying an additional 80,414 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,953,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 122,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,466,000 after purchasing an additional 22,153 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 12,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.07.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

NEE traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.85. 8,341,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,873,457. The company has a market cap of $172.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.07. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.