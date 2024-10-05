Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Valero Energy from $172.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.20.
Valero Energy Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of VLO stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,916,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,215. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $119.88 and a 12-month high of $184.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.39.
Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Valero Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.20%.
Valero Energy Company Profile
Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.
