Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare comprises 0.4% of Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 112.5% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth $27,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 284.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $394.07. The stock had a trading volume of 787,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,020. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.96 and a 1 year high of $409.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11. The company has a market capitalization of $103.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $384.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.49.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.53. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 553.13%. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.16%.

In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,221,340.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,678 shares in the company, valued at $11,438,494.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.51, for a total value of $1,085,804.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,623.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,221,340.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,438,494.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,202 shares of company stock valued at $6,407,273 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $376.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $427.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.89.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

