Rockland Trust Co. Has $927,000 Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $5.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $569.27. 655,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,306. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $424.22 and a 12 month high of $574.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $554.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $545.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

