Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Purchased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAS. Williams Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6,189.8% during the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 11,601,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,279,000 after purchasing an additional 11,416,588 shares in the last quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $117,189,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,700,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,982,000 after acquiring an additional 910,252 shares in the last quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,234,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,818,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,230,000 after acquiring an additional 650,896 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

DFAS stock opened at $64.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $66.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.42.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

